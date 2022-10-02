Aaron Glenn is getting destroyed by Detroit Lions fans on Twitter

Things are not going well for the Detroit Lions defense and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn‘s honeymoon period may have come to an end.

Featured Videos



Entering the fourth quarter, the Lions had already given up a whopping 38 points and the fans at Ford Field (and on social media) are not too happy.

What are the fans tweeting about Aaron Glenn on Twitter?

The Detroit Lions defense, which is led by Aaron Glenn, has made Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith look like a future Hall of Famer (yes, he is starting on my fantasy team today) as he was 18-for-22 for 242 yards and two touchdowns to go along with another 40 yards rushing and a touchdown through three quarters.

As the Seahawks continued to rack up yards and points, fans of the Lions took to Twitter to bash Glenn.

Here is a sample of those tweets.

Should Aaron Glenn be demoted from DC? 38, 27, 28 and 38. The offense isn't the problem… #Lions — Steve (@DHEupdates) October 2, 2022

38 points to the hawks. Aaron glenn gotta answer for this — KingTazz🥋🦭 (@KingTaz313_) October 2, 2022

Aaron Glenn's defense is horrendous. — DetroitSportsAddiction (@DetroitSportsA1) October 2, 2022

Yeah, the D-Line isn’t the issue here. It’s the complete lack of game awareness and preparedness from the entire defense – especially in the secondary. Aaron Glenn couldn’t coach his way out of a paper bag right now. — Jon Wonson (@JonWonson) October 2, 2022

Aaron Glenn needs to fired….NOW



This is UNACCEPTABLE #Lions — Tweet–Ele By Night (@tweetmyhashtag1) October 2, 2022

Aaron Glenn is incredibly bad at his job — Chad Reeb (@reeber93) October 2, 2022

The #Lions cut the lead to 31-23 and the defense is about to give up a 10-minute TD drive to Seattle.



Aaron Glenn is atrocious. — Gare Bear (@GVLaker68) October 2, 2022

Dan Campbell says he was scared about losing Aaron Glenn

Back in February, after Aaron Glenn was scheduled to interview with the New Orleans Saints, Lions had coach Campbell spoke to the media and he admitted he was “nervous” about losing Glenn to another team.

“He’d be a great fit, and that’s why I’m nervous,” Campbell said. “He’d be a great fit, and, honestly, AG would be a great fit for just about anybody. That’s how much I think of him, and know where he’s going. So I know that’s real, that’s out there. They have a great feel of AG. AG has a great feel of that organization, the players, and all it entails. So if you’re asking me, it’s a fit. I hope it doesn’t go that way, but yeah.”

Nation, how do you feel about Aaron Glenn as a defensive coordinator?