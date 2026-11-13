When the Detroit Lions acquired safety Andre Cisco from the New York Jets earlier this week, they were getting a veteran defensive back who already understood much of their defensive system. What they might not have expected was that former Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn would help make Cisco feel even better about heading to Detroit.

DSN TV Lions · newest first All Lions video →

Cisco revealed that Glenn, now the Jets’ head coach, had nothing but positive things to say about Dan Campbell and the Lions’ coaching staff before the safety left New York.

According to DetroitLions.com, Cisco explained just how encouraging Glenn was about his new opportunity.

“He just talked about how much he respects (Campbell) and how I’m in great hands and it’s a great opportunity for me. (Glenn and I) have had such a great rapport during my time with the Jets, so it was important to hear that from him.”

That’s quite the endorsement from a coach who knows Campbell and the Lions organization about as well as anyone.

Nov 8, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn looks on from the sidelines during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Aaron Glenn’s Relationship With Dan Campbell Remains Strong

Glenn spent four seasons as Campbell’s defensive coordinator in Detroit before becoming the Jets’ head coach in 2025. The two developed a close friendship while helping transform the Lions into one of the NFL’s top contenders.

In fact, Glenn previously revealed a promise Campbell made years before the two joined forces in Detroit. Campbell had told Glenn that if he ever became a head coach, he wanted Glenn running his defense.

That relationship apparently hasn’t changed, even with the two coaches now leading different organizations.

For Cisco, hearing that kind of praise from a coach he respected made his transition to Detroit a little easier. And considering Glenn’s firsthand knowledge of Campbell, those words probably carried more weight than the usual welcome-to-your-new-team speech.

Andre Cisco Could Help Lions Immediately

The Lions acquired Cisco earlier this week to strengthen a secondary that has dealt with injuries throughout the season. According to The Detroit News, the final compensation was a 2029 sixth-round draft pick.

Cisco’s familiarity with Glenn’s defensive terminology could allow him to contribute immediately under Detroit defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard. Sheppard was impressed with how quickly Cisco looked comfortable during his first practice, and the Lions expect to utilize his abilities Sunday against the New England Patriots in Germany.

It remains to be seen exactly how big Cisco’s role will be, but one thing is already clear. Aaron Glenn believes his former player is heading into a pretty darn good situation, and he made sure Cisco knew it before leaving New York.