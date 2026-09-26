fb
Newsletter
Social-Stamp-Detroit-Sports-Nation
LiveTigersPIT 0 · Tigers 0Top 1stTodayMichigan Wolverinesvs IOWA · 3:30 PMStarts in 2h 16m · CBSTodayMichigan State Spartansvs NEB · 5:00 PMStarts in 3h 46m · BTNNext gameLionsSun, Sep 27 vs NYJ · 1:00 PM1-1 · NFC North2025-26 seasonPistons0-0Latest completed season2025-26 seasonRed Wings41-31Latest completed seasonTonightSports HubMichigan Wolverines game center
LiveTigersPIT 0 · Tigers 0Top 1st

Aaron Glenn Sends Message to Lions Ahead of Return to Ford Field

Aaron Glenn Detroit Lions
Add DSN as Preferred Source on Google News Follow DSN on NewsBreak
View Comments

Aaron Glenn is coming back to Ford Field.

DSN TVLions · newest firstAll Lions video →
Detroit Sports Nation TVAds play inside the video

Just don’t expect the former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator to spend Sunday afternoon getting sentimental.

Glenn, now in his second season as head coach of the New York Jets, will return to Detroit for Sunday’s Week 3 matchup against Dan Campbell and the Lions. And while Glenn certainly has plenty of fond memories from his four seasons in Detroit, he made his objective pretty darn clear.

Aaron Glenn Aaron Glenn poaches Detroit Lions coach Aaron Glenn Dan Campbell promise Aaron Glenn Detroit Lions

Aaron Glenn has one goal against the Lions

When Glenn was asked what returning to Detroit and Ford Field means to him personally, he didn’t dance around it.

“A place that I coached. A place I have fond memories. A place that we want to win,” Glenn said. “Things change so much from year to year. Going on my second year being removed (from Detroit). Obviously, I know a lot of those guys on the defensive staff and that system, the same goes for the offense system — a number of tweaks within that system.

“I know that we have a challenge. I can sit back and hear (Campbell) right now saying certain things. But it’ll be a good challenge for us, and we’ll be up for it. We’ll be ready.”

There it is.

Glenn remembers Detroit fondly. He knows the people. He knows the building. Heck, he apparently knows Campbell well enough that he can practically hear what his former boss is telling the Lions this week.

But Glenn isn’t coming home for a reunion.

He’s coming to beat the Lions.

Aaron Glenn helped build what Lions have become

There is obviously much more to Sunday’s matchup than two 1-1 teams trying to avoid falling below .500.

Glenn served as Campbell’s defensive coordinator from 2021 through 2024 and was one of the most important members of the staff that helped transform the Lions from a three-win team into an NFC contender.

As Glenn recently recalled, Campbell had promised him long before taking the Detroit job that if he ever became a head coach, he wanted Glenn as his defensive coordinator.

Campbell kept that promise.

Together, they helped change the expectations surrounding Lions football before Glenn eventually left Detroit to become head coach of the Jets.

The relationship remains strong. According to the Jets’ official website, Glenn called Campbell a “really good friend” and “really good person” while discussing their history together.

For three hours Sunday, none of that matters.

Lions and Jets both need this one

The timing makes Glenn’s return even more interesting.

Detroit enters Sunday looking to bounce back from its 41-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills, while Glenn’s Jets are also coming off a loss after falling 20-17 in overtime against the Green Bay Packers.

That means the hugs and handshakes can wait.

The Lions need a win. The Jets need a win. And Glenn knows enough about Campbell and Detroit’s operation to understand exactly what will be waiting for him when he walks back into Ford Field.

This time, though, he’ll be standing on the other sideline.

And if Glenn’s message is any indication, he isn’t coming back to Detroit simply to reminisce.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

Join The Discussion!

Click here to join our dedicated Lions group, the Detroit Lions Nation on Facebook!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
All Posts

Most read

Recent Comments

Get the DSN Daily

Get the biggest stories across Detroit sports. Choose your teams so we can tailor your experience as personalization rolls out.

Choose your team interests (optional)

Team interests
or

Team interests personalize your preferences and do not subscribe you to separate team newsletters. You can change interests or unsubscribe from DSN Daily at any time. Privacy policy