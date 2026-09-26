Aaron Glenn Sends Message to Lions Ahead of Return to Ford Field

Aaron Glenn is coming back to Ford Field.

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Just don’t expect the former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator to spend Sunday afternoon getting sentimental.

Glenn, now in his second season as head coach of the New York Jets, will return to Detroit for Sunday’s Week 3 matchup against Dan Campbell and the Lions. And while Glenn certainly has plenty of fond memories from his four seasons in Detroit, he made his objective pretty darn clear.

Aaron Glenn has one goal against the Lions

When Glenn was asked what returning to Detroit and Ford Field means to him personally, he didn’t dance around it.

“A place that I coached. A place I have fond memories. A place that we want to win,” Glenn said. “Things change so much from year to year. Going on my second year being removed (from Detroit). Obviously, I know a lot of those guys on the defensive staff and that system, the same goes for the offense system — a number of tweaks within that system. “I know that we have a challenge. I can sit back and hear (Campbell) right now saying certain things. But it’ll be a good challenge for us, and we’ll be up for it. We’ll be ready.”

There it is.

Glenn remembers Detroit fondly. He knows the people. He knows the building. Heck, he apparently knows Campbell well enough that he can practically hear what his former boss is telling the Lions this week.

But Glenn isn’t coming home for a reunion.

He’s coming to beat the Lions.

Aaron Glenn helped build what Lions have become

There is obviously much more to Sunday’s matchup than two 1-1 teams trying to avoid falling below .500.

Glenn served as Campbell’s defensive coordinator from 2021 through 2024 and was one of the most important members of the staff that helped transform the Lions from a three-win team into an NFC contender.

As Glenn recently recalled, Campbell had promised him long before taking the Detroit job that if he ever became a head coach, he wanted Glenn as his defensive coordinator.

Campbell kept that promise.

Together, they helped change the expectations surrounding Lions football before Glenn eventually left Detroit to become head coach of the Jets.

The relationship remains strong. According to the Jets’ official website, Glenn called Campbell a “really good friend” and “really good person” while discussing their history together.

For three hours Sunday, none of that matters.

Lions and Jets both need this one

The timing makes Glenn’s return even more interesting.

Detroit enters Sunday looking to bounce back from its 41-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills, while Glenn’s Jets are also coming off a loss after falling 20-17 in overtime against the Green Bay Packers.

That means the hugs and handshakes can wait.

The Lions need a win. The Jets need a win. And Glenn knows enough about Campbell and Detroit’s operation to understand exactly what will be waiting for him when he walks back into Ford Field.

This time, though, he’ll be standing on the other sideline.

And if Glenn’s message is any indication, he isn’t coming back to Detroit simply to reminisce.