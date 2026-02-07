Detroit Lions Lose Another Coach to Aaron Glenn’s Jets

The Detroit Lions have officially lost another member of their coaching staff, this time to a familiar face.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the New York Jets are hiring Lions assistant tight ends coach Seth Ryan as their new passing game coordinator, continuing what has become a steady pipeline from Detroit to New York under head coach Aaron Glenn.

Ryan’s move marks the latest example of Glenn pulling from the Lions organization as he continues to build his staff with coaches he knows and trusts.

At just 31 years old, Ryan has quickly established himself as a fast-rising assistant in NFL circles. He joined Detroit in 2021 as an offensive quality control coach, later moved into an assistant wide receivers role, and most recently served as the Lions’ assistant tight ends coach. His versatility across multiple offensive positions made him an attractive candidate for an expanded role.

The hire also carries a strong family legacy. Ryan becomes the third generation of Ryans to coach the Jets, following his father Rex Ryan and grandfather Buddy Ryan, both of whom left significant marks on the franchise.

While the loss stings for Detroit, Ryan’s departure is also a reflection of how highly regarded the Lions’ coaching staff has become across the league. Coaches leaving for promotions elsewhere is often the price of success — and a sign that Detroit is developing top-tier talent both on and off the field.

For Aaron Glenn, it’s another trusted voice added to his staff. For the Lions, it’s another reminder that their assistants are in demand.