Aaron Glenn reveals 2 boosts Detroit Lions will get vs. Cowboys

The Detroit Lions defense has been extremely bad so far this season and a lot of the blame, whether fair or not, has been placed on the defensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn.

In case you were wondering just how bad the Lions’ defense has been, just take a look at the following statistics.

Points Allowed – Last

Total Defense – Last

Rushing Defense – Last

Passing Defense – No. 26

Sacks – Last

Interceptions – Tied for No. 27

Aaron Glenn explained what Lions looked at during by week

On Thursday, Glenn spoke to reporters and he explained what he and the rest of the coaching staff looked at during the bye week when it comes to the defense.

“We looked at the scheme, we looked at us as coaches and how we’re coaching,” Glenn said. “The things that we’re asking our guys to do and they were really positive, they really were. Dan (Campbell) was a huge part of that just like he was with the offense. But I’m excited going forward about the things that we’re going to do as a defense.” Via Tim Twentyman – Detroit Lions

What double boost will the Lions get in Week 7?

The Lions can use all the help they can get when it comes to their defense and they will get a nice double boost in Week 7 against the Dallas Cowboys.

“We’ll get some guys back, (John) Cominsky will be back, (Josh) Paschal will be ready,” Glenn said. “Being able to use Aidan (Hutchinson) in other spots, allowing him to have some freedom to do some things also. “And then, always man, we’re trying to scheme up our guys for the best matchup. As long as we can continue to do that, as long as we continue to utilize each player in that magnitude, I think those things will always help us.”

Nation, do you think getting John Cominsky and Josh Paschal back will make a big difference for the Detroit Lions’ defense?