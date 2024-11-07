Aaron Glenn Shares Excitement Over Za’Darius Smith’s Fit in Lions’ Defense

As the Detroit Lions gear up for their next matchup, defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn provided insights into the impact that newly acquired defensive end Za'Darius Smith will have on the team's defensive scheme. In a recent press conference, Glenn emphasized Smith's unique skill set and how it aligns perfectly with the Lions' defensive strategy.

A Strong Edge Presence

Glenn's admiration for Smith begins with his formidable edge presence. “The first thing that everybody sees with this player is the edge presence that he has,” Glenn stated as quoted by Pride of Detroit. This quality is vital for the Lions' defense, as it allows them to establish control at the line of scrimmage. Smith’s toughness and experience are attributes that Glenn believes will significantly bolster the run defense.

“He’s tough, he’s been doing it for a long time,” Glenn added, highlighting Smith's ability to set the edge against opposing offenses. This capability is crucial for stopping the run and forcing plays back inside, where the Lions can better defend against ball carriers. With Smith's track record, Glenn is optimistic about what he can bring to the defensive front.

Versatility on Third Downs

One of the standout aspects of Smith's game is his versatility, especially on third downs. Glenn noted, “He has a knack for really going inside and being able to capture an edge on third down against guards.” This ability to exploit mismatches in pass protection is a valuable asset for the Lions, particularly in critical situations where getting to the quarterback is paramount.

Glenn drew a comparison to Aidan Hutchinson, who suffered a major leg injury earlier in the season. “Hutch can do that, but you Z and the body type he has, man, he’s really good at doing that,” he explained. Smith's size and athleticism make him an ideal candidate to disrupt opposing offenses, giving the Lions an added dimension in their pass rush.

Looking Forward

As the Lions continue to refine their defensive strategy, the addition of Za'Darius Smith is expected to have a substantial impact. Glenn's confidence in Smith's abilities reflects the team's excitement about the potential for enhanced defensive performance.

With Smith on the field, the Lions will not only improve their edge presence but also add a layer of versatility that can keep opposing offenses guessing. As they prepare for their upcoming games, all eyes will be on Smith to see how he meshes with the Lions' defensive scheme and contributes to the team’s success on the field.