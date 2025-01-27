fb
Monday, January 27, 2025
Detroit Lions

Aaron Glenn Steals Dan Campbell Rallying Cry During Intro Presser [Video]

On Monday, Aaron Glenn was officially introduced as the new head coach of the New York Jets, marking a significant step in his career after his successful run as the Detroit Lions’ defensive coordinator. During his introductory press conference, Glenn made it clear that he's ready to lead the Jets with the same passion and fire that he displayed in Detroit.

Aaron Glenn

In a moment that caught attention, Glenn borrowed a well-known rallying cry from his former boss, Dan Campbell, to fire up his new team. Speaking directly to the Jets' players, Glenn excitedly declared, “Put your seatbelts on and get ready for the ride. We’re the freaking New York Jets and we’re built for this sht.”*

Aaron Glenn: A Leader of Men

Glenn's high-energy, no-nonsense approach mirrors that of Campbell, who is known for his emotional speeches and leadership style. While Campbell has made waves with his own fiery speeches in Detroit, it seems Glenn has learned from his time with Campbell and brought that same energy with him to New York.

Aaron Glenn's enthusiasm was evident, and it’s clear he’s ready to lead the Jets in their pursuit of success. His players can expect the same kind of strong leadership and commitment that made him a favorite of Detroit's defense.

Dan Campbell

A Bold Beginning in New York

Much like Campbell, Glenn’s leadership will be a key factor in his success. With both men sharing a similar mentality of grit and determination, it’s clear that Glenn is aiming to inspire the Jets and prepare them for a season of hard-fought battles. If his introductory speech is any indication, Glenn's time in New York will be filled with high expectations, passion, and plenty of drive.

As the Jets look to rise to the next level, Glenn's rallying cry may just be the spark that ignites a fresh era in New York. Fans and players alike will surely be watching closely to see how his leadership and drive shape the team in the years to come.

