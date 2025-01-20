fb
Monday, January 20, 2025
Aaron Glenn’s Head-Coaching Interview Schedule Revealed

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is rapidly moving up the list of top head coaching candidates this offseason, with his interview schedule now coming into focus. According to NFL Insider Albert Breer, Glenn will have second interviews with two teams this week: the New York Jets on Tuesday and the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday.

As one of the top defensive minds in the league, Glenn has quickly become a highly sought-after candidate. His second interviews with both the Jets and Saints are a clear indication of his growing prominence in the head coaching search. Glenn, a former All-Pro cornerback, has spent the past few seasons turning the Lions’ defense into one of the most improved units in the NFL.

This week could mark a turning point in the search for Glenn's next job, as one of these franchises could soon make a decision on their next head coach. With these two critical interviews lined up, the Lions could be facing the possibility of losing their defensive leader to another team soon.

Stay tuned as the coaching carousel picks up steam and Glenn continues to make waves as a head coaching candidate.

Previous article
Aaron Glenn Chooses Where His First In-Person Interview Will Be
