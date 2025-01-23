Aaron Glenn’s Introductory Press Conference With Jets Date/Time Announced

The New York Jets have announced that Aaron Glenn's introductory press conference as their new head coach will take place on Monday at 1 p.m. ET. Glenn, formerly the Detroit Lions defensive coordinator, will be officially introduced as the Jets' new leader after a successful tenure in Detroit.

https://twitter.com/antwanstaley/status/1882491703132889396

This marks the next chapter for Glenn as he takes the helm in New York, where he will look to build upon his success as a top-tier defensive mind and lead the Jets to greater heights. Fans and media will get their first look at Glenn as the head coach during this highly anticipated press conference.