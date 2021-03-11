Aaron Henry, Tom Izzo confused by officiating during Spartans loss to Maryland

Sharing is caring!

It wasn’t the afternoon that the Michigan State Spartans were hoping for against Maryland at Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium.

After leading by as much as 12 points, the Spartans soon found themselves unable to hit shots, turning the ball over, and getting into foul trouble. They’d finish shooting with a mere 37.9% success rate while hitting only four of 28 attempts after a hot start.

Joshua Langford went 1-for-8, while Joey Hauser shot 2-for-6.

Aaron Henry, who 5-for-12 for 12 points, was particularly confused by the officiating.

Aaron Henry on the officiating: "They were making calls. I don't know where they were getting them from. They were just making them." — Graham Couch (@Graham_Couch) March 11, 2021

Head coach Tom Izzo, who was called for a technical foul after arguing calls, also spoke out against the officiating while also taking responsibility for losing his cool.

The Spartans finish the year with a 15-12 record and will now remain in their Indianapolis hotel while they await Sunday’s selection.