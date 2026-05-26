Future MLB Hall of Famer Was Once Compared to Barry Sanders

Before Aaron Judge became one of baseball’s most feared sluggers, one Fresno State football game left teammates comparing him to one of the greatest running backs in NFL history.

Yes, seriously.

According to a recent ESPN feature from Ryan Hockensmith, Judge stunned teammates during Fresno State’s annual touch football game back in 2011 when the future baseball superstar looked less like a towering power hitter and more like Barry Sanders in open space.

For anyone who has seen Judge’s massive 6 foot 7 frame, that comparison almost sounds impossible.

Apparently, it was very real.

The story dates back to Judge’s freshman year at Fresno State.

During the Bulldogs’ annual touch football game, senior infielder Danny Muno reportedly selected Judge first overall despite the fact he was just a freshman at the time.

Muno’s reasoning was simple.

“I’ll take Big Ass,” he said before the game.

That pick quickly paid off.

According to the report, Judge caught a wide receiver screen on the opening play and immediately carved through defenders on his way to a touchdown that left everyone stunned.

Fresno State head coach Mike Batesole reportedly reacted by yelling:

“What was that? He’s Barry-freaking-Sanders out there.”

That is not exactly a comparison handed out lightly.

Judge’s Athleticism Shocked Teammates

Former Fresno State first baseman Jordan Ribera also recalled just how ridiculous Judge looked moving in space.

“He made someone just about tear their ACL, then went 40 yards for a touchdown as he juked out everybody else,” Ribera said. “You don’t think someone that size can move like that.”

That combination of size and athleticism has always made Judge unique.

Even now, watching him patrol the outfield or run the bases feels unusual because players built like defensive ends are not supposed to move that fluidly.

But Judge has never really fit normal athletic expectations.

Aaron Judge Clearly Chose the Right Sport

While the football story is fun, Judge’s baseball career obviously turned out just fine.

The New York Yankees superstar has built a resume that already feels destined for Cooperstown.

Judge has won three American League MVP awards, captured AL Rookie of the Year honors, earned seven All Star selections, won five Silver Slugger awards, and added a batting title along the way.

He has also become one of the defining faces of Major League Baseball.

Entering this season, Judge had already blasted 385 career home runs and continues to rank among the game’s most dangerous hitters.

At this point, the phrase “future Hall of Famer” feels less like projection and more like inevitability.

Why the Barry Sanders Comparison Is So Fascinating

Part of what makes the story so entertaining is how perfectly opposite the two athletes appear physically.

Sanders became legendary because of his compact frame, impossible cuts, and jaw dropping agility. Judge, meanwhile, looks like he should be standing in the middle of an NBA frontcourt or rushing the passer on Sundays.

Yet teammates insist the movement skills were shockingly similar in that moment.

That says a lot about Judge’s overall athleticism.

It also serves as another reminder that many elite professional athletes are often incredible at far more than just one sport.

Judge may have become a Yankees legend instead of an NFL star, but apparently, for one day at Fresno State, he looked a whole lot like Barry Sanders.