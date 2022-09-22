Aaron Judge is the MVP, and there’s no question

Aaron Judge is on a historic pace with 14 games left in the season and could be crowned with multiple honors and records. But yet, there is still debate whether Aaron Judge should be the MVP over Shohei Ohtani or not. A.J. Reilly weighs in with some thoughts on the matter.

The Corner with A.J Reilly – The official Detroit Tigers Podcast for DSN! Hosted by AJ Reilly.