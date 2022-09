Aaron Judge did it!

61 years after Roger Maris hit an American League record 61 home runs, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has tied Maris with his 61st home run of the season.

Watch as Judge blasts N0. 61 in Toronto to give the Yankees a 5-3 lead over the Blue Jays.

Congrats, Aaron!

AARON JUDGE TIES ROGER MARIS WITH HOME RUN #61!! pic.twitter.com/Qjv3IaSf1b — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) September 29, 2022