Aaron Glenn Ghosted Him? Aaron Rodgers Reveals Cold Goodbye from Jets

Aaron Rodgers says a short meeting with Jets coach Aaron Glenn and GM Darren Mougey ended his time in New York. Now released, he’s hoping to play again in 2025.

Aaron Rodgers is officially a free agent, and now we’re getting the full story on how his exit from the New York Jets went down — and it’s every bit as awkward as you’d expect.

On Thursday’s Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers recapped a meeting he had just before the Jets released him back in February — and let’s just say, it didn’t go how he thought it would.

The Glenn & Mougey Meeting That Ended It All

Rodgers said he flew cross-country to meet face-to-face with the Jets’ new regime — including newly hired head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey.

After arriving, Glenn, who is the former DC for the Detroit Lions, barely stuck around. Rodgers explained that Glenn quickly left the room to grab Mougey. What followed wasn’t a deep discussion about the team’s direction. It was a short conversation that ended his time in New York.

“You sure want to play football?” Mougey asked.

“I’m interested,” Rodgers replied.

That’s when Mougey delivered the knockout line: “We’re going in a different direction.”

Rodgers admitted he was blindsided. He flew all that way expecting a real conversation and instead walked away thinking, “They could’ve just told me that over the phone.”

Rodgers Still Wants to Play in 2025

Despite being released, Rodgers made it clear he’s not ready to call it quits. His focus is on his personal life right now, but he still wants to play — and he’s not worried about money.

He told McAfee he’d play for $10 million if the opportunity is right. Translation: He’s ready to be a bargain for any team that believes he still has something left in the tank.

What’s Next?

Rodgers, now 41, is hoping to find the right fit. There’s no timetable for when he might sign, but he didn’t sound like a guy ready to hang it up just yet. He still believes he can contribute — and after the drama with the Jets, he’s likely looking for a fresh start with a franchise that’s willing to have a real conversation.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Bryce Underwood Tony Alford Michigan Basketball Michigan Football brings 8 recruits Michigan reveals uniform combo Michigan Football CB Amorion Walker Michigan Football Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore Michigan Football Spring Game Michigan DB Keon Sabb Michigan Basketball Loses Oliver Nkamhoua Michigan basketball hires Dusty May Cole Cabana Brady Hart
Michigan Football Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
Todd McLellan
Todd McLellan Sends Strong Message to Red Wings Following Loss to Panthers
Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft strategy
Full 2025 Detroit Lions 7-Round Mock Draft by Dane Brugler Revealed
Dan Campbell Aidan Hutchinson Detroit Lions Beat Writer Jake Bates Mekhi Wingo
Detroit Lions Rule Proposal Shot Down by NFL Owners