Aaron Glenn Ghosted Him? Aaron Rodgers Reveals Cold Goodbye from Jets

Aaron Rodgers says a short meeting with Jets coach Aaron Glenn and GM Darren Mougey ended his time in New York. Now released, he’s hoping to play again in 2025.

Aaron Rodgers is officially a free agent, and now we’re getting the full story on how his exit from the New York Jets went down — and it’s every bit as awkward as you’d expect.

On Thursday’s Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers recapped a meeting he had just before the Jets released him back in February — and let’s just say, it didn’t go how he thought it would.

The Glenn & Mougey Meeting That Ended It All

Rodgers said he flew cross-country to meet face-to-face with the Jets’ new regime — including newly hired head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey.

After arriving, Glenn, who is the former DC for the Detroit Lions, barely stuck around. Rodgers explained that Glenn quickly left the room to grab Mougey. What followed wasn’t a deep discussion about the team’s direction. It was a short conversation that ended his time in New York.

“You sure want to play football?” Mougey asked.

“I’m interested,” Rodgers replied.

That’s when Mougey delivered the knockout line: “We’re going in a different direction.”

Rodgers admitted he was blindsided. He flew all that way expecting a real conversation and instead walked away thinking, “They could’ve just told me that over the phone.”

Rodgers Still Wants to Play in 2025

Despite being released, Rodgers made it clear he’s not ready to call it quits. His focus is on his personal life right now, but he still wants to play — and he’s not worried about money.

He told McAfee he’d play for $10 million if the opportunity is right. Translation: He’s ready to be a bargain for any team that believes he still has something left in the tank.

What’s Next?

Rodgers, now 41, is hoping to find the right fit. There’s no timetable for when he might sign, but he didn’t sound like a guy ready to hang it up just yet. He still believes he can contribute — and after the drama with the Jets, he’s likely looking for a fresh start with a franchise that’s willing to have a real conversation.