Aaron Rodgers calls out Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport

If you following the NFL, you have almost certainly heard of Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport, as they are generally the reporters who seem to report breaking news quicker than anyone else. But, when it comes to their reporting about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, you may want to take what Schefter and Rapoport say with a grain of salt. On Tuesday, Rodgers joined the crew on The Pat McAfee Show, and he called out the two NFL insiders, saying they “don't know sh(expletive)” about him.

Aaron Rodgers calls out Schefter and Rapoport

If you missed it, Rapoport disclosed on Sunday that Rodgers would commence his 4-day darkness retreat on Monday, but it didn't materialize. This was apparent as Rodgers appeared on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, participating in his weekly segment with Pat McAfee and A.J. Hawk. During the show, Rodgers took a moment to criticize individuals who, according to him, have reported inaccurate information about him. Have a look.

"I think Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport are really good at their jobs but when it comes to me they don't know shit"@AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/i5CUco5AHS — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 14, 2023

Why it Matters

