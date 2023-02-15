Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
NFL Notes

Aaron Rodgers calls out Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport

By W.G. Brady
237
0

If you following the NFL, you have almost certainly heard of Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport, as they are generally the reporters who seem to report breaking news quicker than anyone else. But, when it comes to their reporting about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, you may want to take what Schefter and Rapoport say with a grain of salt. On Tuesday, Rodgers joined the crew on The Pat McAfee Show, and he called out the two NFL insiders, saying they “don't know sh(expletive)” about him.

Aaron Rodgers Ian Rapoport Pat McAfee

Aaron Rodgers calls out Schefter and Rapoport

If you missed it, Rapoport disclosed on Sunday that Rodgers would commence his 4-day darkness retreat on Monday, but it didn't materialize. This was apparent as Rodgers appeared on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, participating in his weekly segment with Pat McAfee and A.J. Hawk. During the show, Rodgers took a moment to criticize individuals who, according to him, have reported inaccurate information about him. Have a look.

Why it Matters

- Advertisement -

Rodgers' recent comments on The Pat McAfee Show have sparked a conversation about the reliability of NFL insiders such as Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport. While these reporters have a reputation for breaking news quickly, Rodgers has called into question their accuracy when it comes to reporting on him. The incident highlights the importance of taking news and information from multiple sources, and not relying solely on one or two reporters. As the NFL season continues, it will be interesting to see how this situation develops and how it impacts the way fans and media consume and interpret NFL news.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Update: The New York Times has still not apologized for invoking Larry Nassar in MSU shooting
Next article
Former Detroit Lions CB Stanley Wilson Jr. dies at mental hospital
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Red Wings NotesChris Lavallee -

Player to Watch: Dylan Larkin Leads the Red Wings Against the Edmonton Oilers

Dylan Larkin is in top form, contributing six points in the last three games, and looks to help the Red Wings maintain their winning streak.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.