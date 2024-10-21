Aaron Rodgers Caught On Video Doing Disgusting Act

On Sunday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers handed the New York Jets a lopsided 37-15 defeat, but that wasn’t the most shocking thing that happened on the field. No, the biggest moment of the night didn’t come from a touchdown or a defensive play—it came from Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers being caught on camera doing something, well, let’s just say… less than sanitary.

In a moment that has already gone viral, Rodgers was seen casually picking something out of his nose and—brace yourselves—putting it in his mouth! Yes, you read that right. The four-time NFL MVP, seemingly unbothered by the presence of cameras, committed one of the oldest “nasty habits” known to man, right there on live television.

Got caught in 4k 😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/uQxagmfL3S — Football Is Life (@FootbaIl_Tweets) October 21, 2024

I decided to show the clip to my son Brady and his friend Henry, thinking they might get a laugh. But instead, they were absolutely disgusted! “Ew! That’s gross!” Henry shouted, while Brady chimed in with, “Did he know he was on camera?”

In a night where the Jets were already struggling, this incident added insult to injury—especially for those watching at home who might’ve been eating snacks during the game.

So, whether it was nerves, hunger, or just a bad habit creeping out under the bright lights, Rodgers left football fans, including Brady and Henry, cringing across the country. Maybe next time he’ll keep his hands out of places they don’t belong.