Aaron Rodgers continues to allow Detroit Lions to live rent-free in his head

Aaron Rodgers still cannot get the Lions out of his head

Just move on, dude! In Week 9, the Detroit Lions defense, which was by far the worst in the NFL going into the game, held Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers‘ defense to just nine points during a 15-9 win at Ford Field. In the postgame presser, Rodgers threw shade at the Lions a bit, and then, during his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, he took another shot. Well, despite beating the Dallas Cowboys in overtime in Week 10, Rodgers still cannot seem to get the Lions out of his mind, and we are loving it!

This week's hottest stories Detroit Pistons G Cade Cunningham i... Please enable JavaScript

What did Aaron Rodgers say about the Detroit Lions?

Following Sunday’s overtime win over the Cowboys, Rodgers spoke to reporters and he talked about last week’s loss to the Lions being “rock bottom.”

“Last week was definitely a low, rock bottom-ish for sure,” Rodgers said. “… I felt like it was only up from there. … A lot of demons were exorcized today.”

Featured Videos



Watch and listen:

Aaron Rodgers: “Last week was definitely a low, rock bottom-ish for sure. … I felt like it was only up from there. … A lot of demons were exorcized today.” pic.twitter.com/ep80QxWSNE — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 14, 2022

We absolutely LOVE that the Lions are still on the mind of Aaron Rodgers, and to be honest, we hope that is exactly where they stay because it’s comical.

Rodgers will not get another shot at the Lions’ defense until the Packers host the Lions at Lambeau Field in Week 18.