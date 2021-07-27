Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams to address media in Green Bay

After a very interesting offseason, Aaron Rodgers has decided that he will play for the Green Bay Packers in 2021.

Rodgers has been very quiet about his feeling towards the Packers but you can bet he will be bombarded with questions the first time he speaks with the media.

According to reports, that first meeting with reporters will take place on Wednesday following practice and Davante Adams will be joining the party.

Packers media schedule for tomorrow: 🎤 8:30 a.m. GM Brian Gutekunst

🎤 9:40 a.m. Coach Matt LaFleur

🏈 10:10 a.m. Practice

🎤 Post-practice: Adrian Amos, Davante Adams and AARON RODGERS — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) July 27, 2021