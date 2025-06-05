Detroit Lions to Face Aaron Rodgers in 2025

Well, here we go again. Just when you thought the Detroit Lions had finally turned the page on their old NFC North nemesis, Aaron Rodgers is coming back to Ford Field.

Only this time, he’s rocking black and yellow. According to reports, Rodgers has signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

BREAKING: Aaron Rodgers has informed the Steelers he plans to sign a contract and attend mini camp next week, per sources. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) June 5, 2025

TL;DR

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of their 2025 minicamp.

is reportedly signing with the ahead of their 2025 minicamp. The Detroit Lions are scheduled to host Pittsburgh in Week 16 (Dec. 21, 4:25 p.m. at Ford Field).

are scheduled to host Pittsburgh in (Dec. 21, 4:25 p.m. at Ford Field). It’ll be Rodgers’ first game in Detroit since 2022 when he was still with the Packers.

Pittsburgh cleared the way by moving on from both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields .

and . Rodgers returns for his 21st NFL season, looking to bounce back after an Achilles injury in 2023.

You Just Can’t Escape This Guy

Lions fans know the drill. For nearly two decades, Aaron Rodgers haunted the NFC North in green and gold. From last-second hail marys to frustrating comebacks, Rodgers made Ford Field his personal playground during his time with the Packers.

Now in his 40s and recovering from a serious injury, the four-time MVP isn’t the same player he once was—but he’s still Aaron Rodgers, and his return to Detroit just adds another layer of drama to an already massive season.

Circle Week 16 on Your Calendar

The Lions will welcome the Steelers to Ford Field on Sunday, December 21st for a Week 16 showdown. It’s already a critical point in the season for playoff positioning—and now, it’s also a potential Rodgers vs. Goff matchup in primetime.

Assuming he’s healthy and takes over the starting job, Rodgers will likely face a Lions defense that includes Aidan Hutchinson, Brian Branch, and a revamped secondary featuring D.J. Reed and Terrion Arnold. You better believe Dan Campbell and Kelvin Sheppard will have something dialed up for the veteran QB.

And don’t forget—Alex Anzalone sacked Rodgers in their last meeting at Ford Field back in 2022. You think he’s not licking his chops for one more crack at him?

Steelers All-In on a Bold Gamble

Pittsburgh spent the offseason clearing the decks at quarterback. They moved on from both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, and Rodgers now joins a room with Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson, and rookie Will Howard.

It’s a swing-for-the-fences move, and frankly, it makes the AFC North even more unpredictable. But from a Detroit perspective, it means the Lions are about to share the national spotlight with a legend once again.

Rodgers’ Long Road Back

Since leaving Green Bay, Rodgers has had a turbulent run. His 2023 debut with the Jets lasted all of four plays before a torn Achilles ended his season. He attempted a miraculous comeback late in the year, but never returned to the field.

Now healthy and hungry, Rodgers is returning for Year 21, hoping to prove he still has enough left in the tank. Whether he’s still the same guy who torched Detroit for years remains to be seen—but there’s no doubt Ford Field will be buzzing when he steps onto the turf again.

0 Aaron Rodgers Is Aaron Rodgers the most-hated quarterback on the Detroit Lions' 2025 schedule? Yes 0 No 0

The Bottom Line

Aaron Rodgers is back—and he’s coming to Ford Field.

The Lions-Steelers Week 16 game just got a whole lot juicier with Rodgers reportedly joining Pittsburgh. For Detroit, it’s a chance to officially shut the door on the ghost of Rodgers past. For Rodgers, it’s a shot at redemption in a stadium where he’s both triumphed and fallen.

One thing’s for sure: the matchup just went from “big game” to must-watch TV.