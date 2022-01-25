Aaron Rodgers divulges when he will make decision on future with Green Bay Packers

Will Aaron Rodgers be the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers when the 2022 season begins or will he demand to be traded to a new team? Or, will Rodgers shock the NFL world by retiring from football altogether?

On Tuesday, Rodgers joined the crew on The Pat McAfee Show and he said he is not going to drag out his decision as he did before this past season. Rodgers said he does not want to put the Packers’ organization, or his teammates making decisions about their future, in a bad position.

“I’d like to be respectful of the organization,” Rodgers said Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show. “One decision that will be upcoming will be obviously Davante and his future with the team. There still is this thing called a franchise tag, which I don’t think ’17’ wants the franchise.

“I think that should be enough time to make a decision by then. I don’t want to put myself on a specific date, but I do want to be sensitive to Davante and many other guys who have decisions to make on their own futures. To drag it out past free agency would be disrespectful to the organization and to those guys, and that 100 percent will not happen.”

If Rodgers is true to his word, it will not be too long before he notifies the Packers of his decision as the window for Green Bay to use the franchise tag on Davante Adams runs from Feb. 22 until March 8.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has made it clear that it is unanimous among the organization’s top decision-makers that they want Rodgers to return for the 2022 season.

The question is, does Rodgers want to return to the Packers?