Aaron Rodgers explains what prompted him to troll Chicago Bears fans [Video]

UPDATE:

Following the game, Aaron Rodgers explained why he trolled Chicago Bears fans following his fourth-quarter rushing TD.

Rodgers said it was a lady in the front row that flipped him the “double bird” that motivated him to say something.

Aaron Rodgers said something he saw in the stands that prompted his “I still own you” celebration. Here’s what it was: pic.twitter.com/i7GjgrHsY3 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 17, 2021

ORIGINAL REPORT:

On Sunday, Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers reminded the Chicago Bears and their fans that he owns them as the Packers won 24-14 at Soldier Field.

No, seriously. Rodgers literally told Bears’ fans that he owns them after he scored a rushing TD late in the fourth quarter.

Check it out.

<noscript><iframe style="width: 600px; height: 400px;" src="https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-admin/admin-ajax.php?action=ai_ajax&block=16&referrer=&cookie_check=1&rnd=2607883112" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" frameborder="0" scrolling="no"></noscript>