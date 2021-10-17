Aaron Rodgers explains what prompted him to troll Chicago Bears fans [Video]

by

UPDATE:

Following the game, Aaron Rodgers explained why he trolled Chicago Bears fans following his fourth-quarter rushing TD.

Rodgers said it was a lady in the front row that flipped him the “double bird” that motivated him to say something.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

On Sunday, Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers reminded the Chicago Bears and their fans that he owns them as the Packers won 24-14 at Soldier Field.

No, seriously. Rodgers literally told Bears’ fans that he owns them after he scored a rushing TD late in the fourth quarter.

Check it out.

 

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.