Aaron Rodgers fails to report to Green Bay Packers OTAs

On Monday, the Green Bay Packers started their OTAs and a very important player was missing from action.

That player, according to Rob Demovsky, is the reigning NFL MVP, Aaron Rodgers.

No big surprise here but … Aaron Rodgers was NOT among the group of players who reported to Lambeau Field on Monday for the start of organized team activities. Story coming shortly on ESPN. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) May 24, 2021

Rodgers not attending OTAs comes as no surprise whatsoever as reports suggest he refuses to play for the Packers in 2021 and beyond.

