Aaron Rodgers fails to report to Green Bay Packers OTAs

On Monday, the Green Bay Packers started their OTAs and a very important player was missing from action.

That player, according to Rob Demovsky, is the reigning NFL MVP, Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers not attending OTAs comes as no surprise whatsoever as reports suggest he refuses to play for the Packers in 2021 and beyond.

Nation, do you think Rodgers will end up playing for the Packers in 2021?

