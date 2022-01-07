Aaron Rodgers fires back at report of potential Super Bowl boycott

Earlier today, a report surfaced from analyst Boomer Esiason that he’d heard from a “trusted” source that Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers would boycott playing in the Super Bowl as a protest against NFL Covid-19 protocols.
And now, the man himself has responded to this allegation, calling it fake news on his Twitter account.
It sounds like Packers fans needn’t worry about their MVP quarterback not appearing in the biggest game of the year should they advance that far.
