Aaron Rodgers isn’t ready to let his ugly divorce from the Pittsburgh Steelers go quietly. On Friday, the former Steelers quarterback offered another public defense of his controversial decision to air his grievances with head coach Mike McCarthy on The Pat McAfee Show.

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Just one day after Tom Brady weighed in on the importance of protecting the sanctity of an NFL locker room, Rodgers offered a decidedly different perspective. This time, he delivered his message through legendary NFL broadcaster Al Michaels.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) prepares to throw a pass in the third quarter of the NFL Week 10 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. The Bengals improved to 7-2 on the season with a 38-18 win over the Steelers. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Aaron Rodgers Pushes Back on Locker Room Criticism

During the fourth quarter of Friday’s game between the Steelers and Denver Broncos, Michaels read a text message from Rodgers addressing the criticism he has received. According to Pro Football Talk, Rodgers believes protecting the locker room should not come at the expense of holding coaches accountable.

“A lot of talk about the sanctity of the locker room,” Rodgers said in the text. “The code or sanctity exists to protect the integrity of the locker room, not to provide immunity from accountability for its leadership. They took this public. Never heard from the head coach. Then they leaked at 11 p.m. They also barred me from the facility. That’s why I went to McAfee.”

Rodgers’ comments come after he made several stunning allegations about McCarthy, including claims that the coach slept during meetings and mistakenly referred to the Steelers as the Packers during halftime of Sunday’s game.

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady Clearly See Things Differently

During Thursday’s Eagles-Cowboys broadcast, Brady criticized Rodgers for making private matters public. The seven-time Super Bowl champion emphasized that individual interests should never supersede what a team is trying to accomplish.

Brady wasn’t alone in his criticism, as several former NFL players expressed similar concerns during Thanksgiving broadcasts. Rodgers did not specifically mention Brady in his text to Michaels, but his choice of words certainly appeared to address the growing criticism.

Meanwhile, the Steelers were dominating the Broncos when Michaels shared Rodgers’ message. For McCarthy, winning football games may be the most effective response of all.