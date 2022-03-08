Aaron Rodgers fires off tweet following news that he is playing for the Green Bay Packers in 2022

UPDATE:
Aaron Rodgers has now spoken following his new contract with the Green Bay Packers.
“Hey everyone, just wanted to clear some things up; YES I will be playing with the Packers next year, however, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I “signed”. I’m very excited to be back”
Hey everyone, just wanted to clear some things up; YES I will be playing with the @packers next year, however, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I “signed”. I’m very excited to be back 💪🏼 #year18❤️
— Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) March 8, 2022
FROM EARLIER:
Welp, according to Pat McAfee, Ian Rapoport’s report that Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have agreed to a 4-year, $200 deal is FAKE NEWS!
This is false.
— 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 8, 2022
News of a “4 year $200,000,000 Million deal” is not accurate… according to my sources 🤷🏼♂️
— 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 8, 2022
FROM EARLIER:
This is absolutely mind-blowing!
According to a report from Ian Rapoport, the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers have agreed to terms on a 4-year, $200M deal that makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history, sources say.
Rodgers gets a whopping $153M guaranteed and his cap number goes down. A monstrous commitment by GB for years to come.
The #Packers and MVP QB Aaron Rodgers have agreed to terms on a 4-year, $200M deal that makes him the highest paid player in NFL history, sources say. He gets a whopping $153M guaranteed and his cap number goes down. A monstrous commitment by GB for years to come. 💰 💰 💰
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2022
PREVIOUS REPORT:
According to Pat McAfee, Aaron Rodgers has made his decision for the 2022 season.
McAfee tweeted out just moments ago that according to his “sources,” Rodgers is officially returning to the Green Bay Packers for the upcoming season.
McAfee notes that there is no deal currently in place but a “cap friendly” deal is coming.
McAfee also said that retirement was a real consideration for Rodgers.
BREAKING: According to my sources.. @AaronRodgers12 will officially be returning to the Green Bay Packers.
There is no deal in place currently but there is said to be a Cap Friendly deal on the way.
Retirement was a real consideration & in the end
🗣 HE IS BACK WITH THE PACK pic.twitter.com/1lpdcLxyPL
— 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 8, 2022
