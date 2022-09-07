Aaron Rodgers flames Detroit Lions, rest of NFC North

Ever since Aaron Rodgers took over for Brett Favre as quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, he and his teammates have pretty much dominated the NFC North. In fact, since Rodgers took over as the starter in 2008, he has led the Packers to eight division championships in 14 years.

Rodgers may be 38 years old and in the twilight of his career but that does not mean he is planning on letting up in 2022.

On Wednesday, Rodgers called out the rest of the NFC North, along with their fan bases.

“All the other teams in the NFC North, it seems like every single year, I think their fanbase and their teams feel like, ‘This is our year to win the North.’ “Hasn’t really been the case during my time, for the most part.”

