Aaron Rodgers All But Reveals Where He Will Play in 2025

A viral clip shows Aaron Rodgers teasing a 2025 team that “plays in Chicago”

A short video from an Austin concert has fans—and the Pittsburgh Steelers—buzzing after Aaron Rodgers teased a team that “might play in Chicago” in 2025.

The NFL’s longest-running offseason soap opera gained a spicy new episode on Friday. In a backstage chat with rapper Mike Stud in Austin, a camera caught Aaron Rodgers fielding the eternal question:

Would you ever sign with the Bears?
Rodgers: “No … but I *believe there’s a team that might play in Chicago this year on a road trip.” Behind the Steel Curtain

Do the math: the Pittsburgh Steelers visit Soldier Field in Week 13, and while the Saints do, too, every recent bread-crumb links Rodgers to the Black-and-Gold—not New Orleans.

Why the Steelers connection makes sense

  • Mutual interest: The 41-year-old QB quietly toured the Steelers’ facility in March and has stayed in touch with Mike Tomlin. NFL.com
  • Clear path to QB1: Pittsburgh’s depth chart currently tops out at Mason Rudolph and rookie Will Howard.
  • Cap flexibility: After Ben Roethlisberger’s money finally came off the books, the Steelers can carve out the ~$10 million Rodgers says he’s willing to play for. NFL.com

Rodgers’ current status

Age2024 Team2025 StatusCareer Accolades
41New York JetsUnrestricted Free Agent4× MVP, 10× Pro Bowler, Super Bowl XLV champ

Rodgers told NFL.com last month he’s “open to anything and attached to nothing,” citing personal matters for the delay. NFL.com

Reading the tea leaves

  1. The Chicago clue: Rodgers has famously owned the Bears, but his hint only makes sense if he plans to visit Chicago—exactly what Pittsburgh will do.
  2. Cultural fit: A run-heavy offense, elite defense, and Mike Tomlin’s player-first vibe check all Rodgers’ boxes.
  3. Legacy play: One year in Pittsburgh could let Rodgers chase a second ring without the New York glare.

The Bottom Line

Nothing is signed—yet. But Aaron Rodgers just dropped the clearest hint so far that Steel City might be his 2025 address. Until the four-time MVP finally “commits to something,” Steelers fans will keep refreshing Twitter, hoping the next clip includes a black helmet with a single logo.

