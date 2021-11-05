Aaron Rodgers is ‘furious’ that his vaccination status has been leaked

On Wednesday, news broke that Aaron Rodgers will not be suiting up for the Green Bay Packers this weekend as he has tested positive for COVID-19.

But that is just half of it.

Moments after that news broke, it was reported that Rodgers is not vaccinated, despite leading reporters to believe prior to the season that he was.

Now, according to a report from Mike Florio, Rodgers is ‘furious’ that his vaccination status was leaked.

“Per a league source (the same one who tried to tell me on October 5 that Rodgers wasn’t vaccinated), Rodgers is “furious” over the fact that his true status was leaked.”

