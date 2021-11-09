Aaron Rodgers joins The Pat McAfee Show, takes full responsibility for misleading comments [Video]

On Tuesday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was back on The Pat McAfee Show and this time, he was there to take “full responsibility” and to acknowledge the comments he made “were misleading.”

“I acknowledge that I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading.. to anybody who felt misled by those comments I take full responsibility.”

“I understand that this issue in general is very charging to a lot of people because we’re talking about public health. I respect everybody’s opinion.”

