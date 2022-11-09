Aaron Rodgers just cannot accept that he got owned by Detroit Lions defense

Heading into Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions, Aaron Rodgers probably thought that he and the Green Bay Packers offense would rack up points and pick up an easy win. As we know, that did not happen as the Lions’ defense stepped up and picked off Rodgers three times during the game. Despite being held to just nine points on offense, and only completing 53% of his passes, Rodgers refuses to give the Lions’ defense the credit they deserve.

What did Aaron Rodgers say about Detroit Lions’ defense?

On Tuesday, Rodgers made his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show and when he was asked about how the Lions’ defense played, he insisted the fact that the Packers’ offense only scored nine points had little to do with their opponent.

“Look, no disrespect, but did they play great?” Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show. “We had 400 yards of offense on them, moved the ball up and down the field.”

“I don’t think they really stopped us,” said Rodgers, who added the Packers had success whether they went with tempo or huddled up. “We had three possessions in the first half and went up and down the field, so it’s more about us I think than them.”

“We should be looking at at least 14 points in the first half and then who knows, the second half probably plays out differently with us having those points,” said Rogers. “But we beat ourselves, as we have many times this season.”

Nation, do you agree with Aaron Rodgers or has he lost his mind?