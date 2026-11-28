Has Aaron Rodgers already played his final NFL game? According to a new report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero, that appears to be a very real possibility following the four-time NFL MVP’s controversial departure from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

DSN TV Detroit · newest first All Detroit video →

Rodgers officially became a free agent Thursday after clearing waivers without being claimed. However, despite being available to sign with any team, the veteran quarterback apparently isn’t generating much interest around the league.

Nov 22, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) reacts after the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

On Saturday morning, Pelissero took to social media to report that no immediate suitors have emerged for Rodgers. Additionally, league sources believe it would likely take an injury to another quarterback for Rodgers to receive another opportunity.

“No immediate suitors emerged for Aaron Rodgers after he cleared waivers Thursday,” Pelissero wrote on X. “And barring an injury-driven emergency, league sources don’t foresee the four-time NFL MVP playing again in what Rodgers has repeatedly said is his final season.”

The report comes just days after Rodgers publicly unloaded on Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. The quarterback was also absent from the Steelers’ facility Wednesday before Pittsburgh ultimately decided to release him.

An Unceremonious Ending to a Legendary NFL Career?

Rodgers’ situation has generated plenty of discussion around the NFL, including criticism from Tom Brady regarding the importance of keeping locker-room matters private. According to Reuters, Rodgers subsequently defended his decision to publicly criticize McCarthy.

For Detroit Lions fans who spent nearly two decades watching Rodgers torment their favorite team as a member of the Green Bay Packers, it is difficult to imagine his career ending this way. The four-time MVP and Super Bowl XLV champion will eventually have his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, regardless of how his playing career concludes.

Rodgers has not officially announced his retirement, and an injury elsewhere in the league could still change his circumstances. However, based on Pelissero’s latest reporting, there is a legitimate possibility that one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history has already taken his final snap.