UPDATE:

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The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly excused Aaron Rodgers for the day.

Source: Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers was excused from being at the team facility today while he processes his benching from Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/mqOOP2urBM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 25, 2026

Original Report:

Less than 12 hours after the Pittsburgh Steelers made the stunning decision to bench Aaron Rodgers, another intriguing development has emerged. According to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, the four-time NFL MVP had not arrived at the Steelers’ facility as of her Wednesday morning report.

“Aaron Rodgers has not been in the Steelers building so far this morning, per sources,” Pryor reported on X. “The first team meeting was scheduled for 8am.”

Has Aaron Rodgers Played His Final NFL Snap?

On Tuesday night, the Steelers officially announced that Mason Rudolph would start Friday’s game against the Denver Broncos, with Rodgers being inactive. According to Pro Football Talk, Rodgers had taken his normal practice reps and participated in his usual media availability on Tuesday.

For Detroit Lions fans who spent years watching Rodgers dominate the NFC North before eventually joining the Pittsburgh Steelers, this is certainly a remarkable turn of events. The future Hall of Famer’s legendary NFL career could be approaching an unceremonious conclusion.

Aaron Rodgers’ Absence From Steelers Facility Remains Unexplained

It remains unclear why Rodgers had not reported to the facility Wednesday morning or whether his absence was excused. However, the latest development only adds to the uncertainty surrounding his future in Pittsburgh.