Aaron Rodgers provides Jets with ‘Wish List’

Inside the Article:

This story is truly becoming unbelievable. According to a report from Dianna Russini, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has provided the New York Jets with a wish list of free agents he would like for them to acquire. That list, according to Russini, includes former Packers Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, and Marcedes Lewis, along with Odell Beckham Jr.

Aaron Rodgers Darkness Retreat Jets Aaron Rodgers wish list

Key Points:

  • There have been conflicting reports about Rodgers being traded to the Jets
  • Rodgers has reportedly provided New York with a “Wish List”
  • The “Wish List” includes Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, and Marcedes Lewis, and Odell Beckham Jr.

Why it Matters for Aaron Rodgers and Jets

There has been plenty of speculation that it is only a matter of time before Rodgers is officially traded to the Jets. In fact, on Monday, a report surfaced from Trey Wingo saying that Rodgers to the Jets is a done deal. That report has since been refuted by Ian Rapoport. With this latest report surfacing, it seems like Rodgers is confident that he is going to the Jets if he wants to, and he is attempting to force them to acquire the players he wants to play with.

