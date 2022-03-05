Aaron Rodgers reportedly has deals lined up with three AFC teams

Where will Aaron Rodgers play in 2022?

Will he stay with the Green Bay Packers? Will he ask the Packers to trade him? Will he retire?

According to recent reports, Rodgers is “torn” on what he will do but if he does decide to move on from the Packers, he has deals lined up with three AFC teams. Those teams, according to Pro Football Talk, are the Tennessee Titans, Denver Broncos, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

From Pro Football Talk:

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Rodgers has specific deals lined up with other teams — and those teams have trade compensation lined up with the Packers. The potential moves have been arranged, essentially, with the permission of the Packers.

The destinations are believed to be exclusively in the AFC. To little surprise, the Broncos are one of them. Other viable possibilities are, we’re told, the Titans and Steelers.

To be clear, if Rodgers chooses Denver or Tennesseee or Pittsburgh, the deals will fall into place quickly, both as to the trade terms and as to the contract Rodgers would sign.

Three weeks ago, Rodgers said that his plan was to take a couple of weeks to make a decision and he has also said that he would not leave the Packers wondering for too long.

The start of the 2022 NFL League year is on March 16 and most expect for Rodgers to announce his decision before then.