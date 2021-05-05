Aaron Rodgers reportedly mocked Packers’ GM Brian Gutekunst

Sharing is caring!

As the days go by, it seems more and more unlikely that Aaron Rodgers will be the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers by the time the 2021 regular season begins.

Rodgers reportedly wants to be traded and he has said he will retire before ever taking another snap for the Packers.

Now, according to a report from Packers beat writer Bob McGinn of The Athletic, Rodgers mocked Packers GM Brian Gutekunst in team chats by calling him Jerry Krause.

From The Athletic:

According to sources, Rodgers has mocked Gutekunst in group chats with his teammates in Green Bay by referring to the GM as Jerry Krause. The late Krause, the general manager of the Chicago Bulls during their run of six NBA championships, was loathed by Michael Jordan for some personnel moves with which Jordan disagreed.

The Packers are well aware of Rodgers’ hard feelings toward Gutekunst but, at this point, are taking the high road insisting their sole focus is having Rodgers as their quarterback in 2021 and beyond.

Nation, how do you think this plays out?