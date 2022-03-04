Aaron Rodgers reportedly reveals preferred destination if he leaves Green Bay Packers

UPDATE:

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, Aaron Rodgers has a preferred destination if he does not stay with the Green Bay Packers.

On Friday night, Rapoport reported that if Rodgers does play for the Packers in 2022, he wants to play for the Denver Broncos.

“The forth has always been the Denver Broncos,” Rapoport said. “Ever since the Aaron Rodgers rumors started, the Denver Broncos has always been the potential trade location. I’m not saying anything is happening right now. It doesn’t seem like the Packers have entertained any trade thoughts at all. But in Rodgers’ mind, if he was not in Green Bay, it seems that (Denver) would be the other spot he’d want to be.”

PREVIOUS REPORT:

Following the stunning loss by the Green Bay Packers in this past postseason to the San Francisco 49ers, attention immediately turned to what quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ next move would be.

Of course, he’s already been linked to the likes of the Denver Broncos and Tenessee Titans, while there also have been reports that he and the Packers are working on a short-term extension that would keep the reigning NFL MVP in the frozen tundra for at least the immediate future

But the latest from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport only adds to the past year of stories regarding Rodgers that can truly be described as a soap opera. According to Rapoport, Rodgers is “truly torn” on what he intends to do for the 2022 season, and keeps going “back and forth” in his decision-making process.

“With all eyes on #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and his future, here is the latest: Sources say Rodgers is truly torn on where he wants to play in 2022,” Rapoport said on social media. “While many in the NFL expect him to return — there’s lots of positivity in Green Bay — he is going back and forth on what he wants.”

