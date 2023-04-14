Aaron Rodgers reportedly ’scared’ New York Jets with comment

The Aaron Rodgers trade saga continues, with the New York Jets reportedly hesitant to give up too much for the future Hall of Fame quarterback. Rodgers announced last month on the Pat McAfee Show that he wants to play for the Jets, but a trade has yet to materialize. While the Green Bay Packers may be stalling trade talks, the Jets are also cautious due to Rodgers' comment that he was “90 percent retired” prior to his darkness retreat.

Charles Robinson, a reporter from Yahoo Sports, has reported that the Jets are hesitant to give up too much for Aaron Rodgers because of his previous comments about being “90 percent retired” before entering his darkness retreat.

“It’s at a ridiculous standstill … depending on what your vantage point is right now,” Robinson told the Wilde and Tausch show on ESPN Madison radio. “The Packers are holding out for what they want right now and that’s a problem I think with the Jets and more specifically with Jets ownership. So where it is, Green Bay is stuck on an asking price of a two [second-round draft pick] this year, a straight-shot one [first-round pick] next year, so no graduation schedule attached to it, and they would be willing to do the 2025…some sort of a draft asset give back if for some reason Aaron Rodgers doesn’t play in '24. And the Jets, and Woody Johnson specifically, are just not going to do it. That’s why this is sort of sitting where it is.

“And I guess…if we’re going to do the whole thing of ‘Whose court is the ball in?’ I guess it’s in the Jets’ court, but the problem with that is that for the Jets it’s at a standstill. They’re saying no we’re not doing the straight-shot one. And I think what [Jets owner] Woody Johnson’s problem is with this is that he looks at Denver and all the assets Denver gave up [for Russell Wilson] … now Seattle is sitting on Denver’s pick at No. 5 because that crashed and burned. I think some of it is the Matt Stafford thing, and now he has a balky elbow … and now Detroit is sitting at six. … They sort of had trade parameters worked out, and then when Aaron went on [The Pat McAfee Show] and said ‘I’m 90% retired’ or ‘I was 90% retired when I went into the darkness retreat,’ I think it scared Woody.”

The future of Aaron Rodgers is up in the air

The Rodgers trade saga has been ongoing since last season, with the quarterback expressing frustration with the Packers organization. While a trade to the Jets seems to be a possibility, the hesitation from both sides shows the uncertainty around Rodgers' future. It remains to be seen where he will end up and if he will retire in the near future.