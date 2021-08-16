Aaron Rodgers reveals what he told his teammates after their first training camp practice

It was not long ago that many were predicting that Aaron Rodgers would either be on another team’s roster by now or that he would be sitting out the 2021 season. But, as we now know, Rodgers decided to return to the Green Bay Packers on the eve of training camp and he is committed to being their starting quarterback for the upcoming season.

According to Packers head coach, Matt LaFleur, he allowed Rodgers to break the team down after their first training camp practice.

During a recent interview with Peter King, Rodgers revealed what he said to his teammates following the conclusion of that first practice.

“I can’t remember the exact words,” he said, “but I said your thoughts are becoming real things. I talked about a positive mindset. I did want to assure the guys how special it was to be back, how committed I am to the team, how special the relationships are to me, how focused I am on this season and accomplishing all of our goals. But I talk a lot about positivity, about a mindset, about manifestation, about embracing the journey. That stuff that’s really important to me. Be present. This is a great time in our lives.”

Say what you want about Aaron Rodgers but don’t say that he is not committed to doing everything he can to win big in 2021.