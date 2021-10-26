Aaron Rodgers says he ‘didn’t want to be in same sentence’ as Dan Orlovsky [Video]

On Sunday, against the Washington Football Team, Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers nearly added himself to plenty of jokes as he nearly ran out of the back of the end zone as he threw a pass.

After the play, former Detroit Lions QB Dan Orlovsky took to Twitter to post a photo of the play and tweeted, “What could have been.”

Thought about you legit right after this throw away @danorlovsky7 😂😂 # https://t.co/YTkCH71Jb5 — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) October 25, 2021

Of course, Orlovsky is referring to the hilarious play when he unknowingly ran out of the back of the end zone against the Minnesota Vikings.

On Tuesday, Rodgers was a guest on The Pat McAfee Show and he said that he did not want to be part of the Orlovsky joke.

‘I didn’t want to be in the same sentence.’ Rodgers said.

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" title="The Pat McAfee Show | Tuesday October 26th, 2021" width="990" height="557" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/u5zv4_GoMZg?start=7900&feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>