Aaron Rodgers says he feels like he is being crucified for his recent comments

On Friday, Aaron Rodgers joined The Pat McAfee and he did his best (turned out to be his worst) job to explain why he was not vaccinated and how there is a witch hunt out to get him, and that this is all about cancel culture more than anything else.

Well, following those comments, everybody and their brother has come out of the woodwork to trash Rodgers for his comments.

Now, according to a report from People.com, Rodgers is upset with the response to him and he feels like he is being crucified for his comments.

Rodgers reportedly “feels like he just shared his point of view, and now he’s being crucified for it.”

“He knew some people would disagree with him, but he didn’t know that it would become the shitstorm it became,” per the report. “People who he thought were friends are turning on him.”

Rodgers reportedly is “upset,” and “very unhappy with the response to him.”

The saga continues…