Aaron Rodgers says he has ‘no obligations’ while Packers hold mandatory minicamp

One of the most engaging off-season stories in the National Football League is the status of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Growing animosity between the former NFL MVP and the Packers came to a head on the night of the 2021 Draft, when a bombshell report dropped that Rodgers wanted out of Green Bay. Since then, the Packers have signed former Jaguars and Rams quarterback Blake Bortles, as well as former Falcons backup Kurt Benkert.

Rodgers has not appeared the voluntary Offseason Training Activities, and has yet to make an appearance at mandatory minicamp. And he had another subtle message for the Packers earlier today.

During a press event to promote “The Match,” the charity golf exhibition that Rodgers will be participating in along with Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, Rodgers was wearing a t-shirt with “I’m Offended” written in bold lettering across the front. He also had this to say:

“It has been one of those quiet offseason you dream about,” Rodgers said sarcastically. “You just kind of go through your process on your own, quietly. That’s all you can ask for as an older player in the league and someone who has been around for a long time and just enjoy that time for yourself and be relaxed and not be bothered, not have any obligations and not have anything going on.”

Of course, the Packers are in the midst of mandatory mini-camp, and Rodgers’ absence is a clear indication of what he thinks of the team right now.

