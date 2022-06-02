Aaron Rodgers says he is thinking about retirement

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will go down as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history but if he plans on winning another Super Bowl, it sounds like he had better do it soon.

On Wednesday, Rodgers and Tom Brady joined forces to take down Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in “The Match” golf competition, and the Packers signal-caller was asked about retirement.

“I think about it (retirement) all the time,” said Rodgers.

“When you commit, you’re 100 percent. But the older you get, the interests change, and the grind, I think, wears on you a little more.”

“The football part is the easy part,” continued Rodgers. “That’s the joy. It’s the other stuff that wears on you and makes you think about life after football. Tommy (Tom Brady) obviously set the bar so high with playing so many years, but I definitely can see the end coming.”

What a career it has been for Aaron Rodgers

Regardless of when Aaron Rodgers finally decides to hang up his cleats and walk away from the NFL, there is no question about it that he will have had a great career.

In 14 seasons (17 overall) as the Packers’ starting QB, Rodgers has completed a whopping 65.3% of his passes for 55,360 yards and 449 touchdowns to go along with just 93 interceptions.

Rodgers may only have one Super Bowl win but he is certainly one of the greats.

