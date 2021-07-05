Aaron Rodgers says off-season was for working on mental health

Sharing is caring!

One of the most engaging off-season stories in the National Football League is the status of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Growing animosity between the former NFL MVP and the Packers came to a head on the night of the 2021 Draft, when a bombshell report dropped that Rodgers wanted out of Green Bay.

Since then, the Packers have signed former Jaguars and Rams quarterback Blake Bortles, as well as former Falcons backup Kurt Benkert.

For Rodgers, who didn’t appear at OTA’s or mandatory mini-camp, he explained that his off-season was for working on his mental health.

“I’m very thankful for the opportunity to work on my mental health,” Rodgers said during a Monday news conference, via Ben Baby of ESPN.com. “I haven’t dealt with bouts of depression or anything, that I think for whatever reason, are OK to talk about if you’re talking about mental health. I’ve just really been trying to think about what puts me in the best frame of mind. What habits can I form that allow me to feel most in my body, most present, happiest? And that’s what I’ve been doing.”

It remains to be seen whether a solution will be worked out between Rodgers and the Packers.

– – Quotes via NBC Sports Link – –