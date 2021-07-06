Aaron Rodgers sidesteps question about who will be Packers’ QB in 2021 [Video]

by

Will Aaron Rodgers be the Green Bay Packers QB in 2021?

That is a question that everybody wants an answer to but Rodgers is still not ready to give a straight answer.

On Tuesday, during ‘The Match’, Rodgers sidestepped questions on TNT about whether he would be quarterbacking the Packers in Week 1.

Here is the full clip.

