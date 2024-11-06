Aaron Rodgers Sounds Off On Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff

In a recent appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show,” New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers had high praise for Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who has been enjoying a remarkable run of success this season.

Acknowledging Jared Goff's Journey

Rodgers, known for his sharp football insights, expressed admiration for Goff's performance, particularly in light of the skepticism he faced following the trade that sent Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams. “First of all, I love Jared. He’s definitely a guy I pull for. He was written off for sure,” Rodgers stated as quoted by SI. He reflected on how Goff was perceived at the time of the trade, saying, “He was definitely written off when the trade happened with Matthew (Stafford). I love Matthew, too. He’s one of my favorite players to watch. The sentiment wasn’t, ‘Oh, just trading places for these guys.’ It was, ‘Oh, the Lions gave up a franchise quarterback for Jared Goff.’ That’s what the sentiment was.”

Goff's Incredible Efficiency

Rodgers couldn't hide his astonishment at Goff's recent efficiency, noting that the Lions' offense has accounted for more touchdowns (28) than incompletions (26) over the past six games. “What he’s done is nothing less than sensational. It’s hard to complete passes at that rate. I can’t remember what the stat was, but it was a ridiculous stat, where you’re like, ‘How is this possible?’ Over five or six games, and only like 24 incompletions or something like that. That’s wild, it’s wild. It’s bananas,” he remarked.

Rodgers was quick to acknowledge the contributions of Goff's offensive coordinator, emphasizing the collaborative effort that leads to such success. “Give credit to his coordinator for sure, but please give credit to this man. This is not easy. Being that efficient is a testament for any quarterback, young or old,” he said. He praised Goff’s ability to throw the ball accurately downfield while also managing the game intelligently.

"I don't think you can give Jared Goff enough credit..



As Goff continues to defy expectations and lead the Lions on a successful trajectory, Rodgers’ recognition of his talent and hard work adds to the growing narrative of Goff’s resurgence in the NFL. With the Lions performing at a high level, it seems clear that Goff is not just surviving but thriving, and his recent accolades are a testament to that evolution.