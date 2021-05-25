Aaron Rodgers speaks publicly for first time about dispute with Green Bay Packers

Sharing is caring!

As the day go by, it seems more and more unlikely that Aaron Rodgers ever suits up again for the Green Bay Packers.

According to a plethora of reports that have surfaced, Rodgers is very unhappy with the Packers front office and he has told people close to him that he will not play for the organization ever again.

On Monday night, Rodgers appeared on ESPN’s SportsCenter for anchor Kenny Mayne‘s final show, and the reigning MVP spoke publicly for the first time about his rift with the Packers.

“With my situation, look, it’s never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan. I love Jordan. He’s a great kid. A lot of fun to work together. I love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. Incredible 16 years,” Rodgers said. “It’s just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It’s about character, it’s about culture, it’s about doing things the right way. A lot of this was put in motion last year and the wrench was kind of thrown into it when I won MVP and played the way I played last year. So this is just kind of, I think, a spill-out of all that. But look, man, it is about the people and that’s the most important thing. Green Bay has always been about the people, from Curly Lambeau being owner and found to the 60s with [Vince] Lombardi and Bart Starr and all those incredible names to the 90s teams with coach [Mike Holmgren] and [Brett Favre] and the Minister of Defense [Reggie White] to the run that we’ve been on. It’s about the people.”

Yep, Rodgers wants out. The only question is, will the Packers change their minds and trade him?

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" title="Aaron Rodgers talks Packers, pays tribute to Kenny Mayne on Mayne's final show | SportsCenter" width="990" height="557" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/GIMlrC-bUs0?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>