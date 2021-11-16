Aaron Rodgers take subtle jab at Detroit while praising Matthew Stafford

Green Bay Packers quarterback knows all about former Lions QB Matthew Stafford, having suited up against him every season for several years.

Of course, Stafford is now facing some heat for his subpar performance last night with his new squad against the San Francisco 49ers, throwing two interceptions in their third loss of the season.

But you won’t hear Rodgers saying anything bad about him. While making his usual appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show”, he fired back at those who are comparing Stafford in Los Angeles to former Rams QB Jared Goff, who of course is experiencing plenty of struggles now in the Motor City.

“Those are trash comments,” Rodgers said. “I’m a huge Stafford fan, I have been for a long time. We’ve played against him so many times, one of the most gifted throwers in football of my generation. I’d put him up there with the most gifted guys to throw the football. I’m a fan, he’s a tough dude.”

Rodgers then slipped in a subtle jab at the Lions as he continued:

“He’s played through crazy injuries,” he continued. “I mean he played in Detroit all those years. You’ve got to be a base level of mental fortitude already to do that.”

– – Quotes via Pat McAfee Link – –