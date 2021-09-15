Aaron Rodgers talks about additional equipment he’ll need facing the Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell set the football world on fire with his explosive introductory press conference during which he said that his team would be biting the kneecaps off unlucky opponents.

The next team on Detroit’s schedule just happens to be bitter division rival Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, who are still smarting after their embarrassing Week 1 loss in which the former NFL MVP looked surprisingly pedestrian.

Of course, Rodgers remembers Campbell’s press conference comments, and he alluded to them while speaking earlier today about their upcoming matchup.

“Probably need to wear some knee pads,” he said during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

Rodgers completed a mere 15 of his 28 passes against the New Orleans Saints for a scoreless 138 yards with two interceptions for an eye-raising 32.8 passer rating.

