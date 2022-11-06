Aaron Rodgers throws shade at Detroit Lions after getting owned by rookies

On Sunday afternoon, future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers showed once again why he would have been better off retiring before the 2022 season as he laid an egg during the Green Bay Packers‘ 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. During the game, Rodgers was owned by a couple of Lions’ rookie defenders as Kerby Joseph and Aidan Hutchinson combined for three interceptions. Following the game, Rodgers spoke to reporters, and rather than giving credit to the Lions and going home, he decided to throw some shade at the Lions, which is not remotely surprising.

What did Aaron Rodgers say about the Detroit Lions?

While speaking to reporters, Rodgers threw some shade at the Lions.

“I think there’s a lot to it. But it really just comes down to execution,” Rodgers said about Green Bay’s inability to score this season. “The play comes in, we’ve got to execute it. There’s a lot of things that go into that. We had a couple of chances for sure. We can’t lose a game like that against that team, no. So that’s going to hurt for a while. Featured Videos

Via Benjamin Raven – MLive

Sorry, Aaron. But you just did lose against “that team,” now get the hell out of our city!

Aidan Hutchinson said it was tough to keep Aaron Rodgers in the pocket

Aidan Hutchinson told reporters after the game that it was “really hard” to keep Aaron Rodgers in the pocket.

“I thought he was really hard to keep in the pocket. It made me respect him. If I countered, I had to pop back outside and then pop inside so I had to keep great awareness of his pocket awareness.” Via Eric Woodard – Twitter

Hutchinson had a huge game-changing interception in the end zone against Rodgers in the second quarter.