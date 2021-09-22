Aaron Rodgers vents to Pat McAfee following Packers MNF win over Lions [Video]

On Monday Night Football, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers got healthy quickly by defeating the Detroit Lions 35-17 to move to 1-1 on the season.

Following the Packers’ Week 1 debacle against the New Orleans Saints, Rodgers took quite a bit of heat from the haters.

On Tuesday, Rodgers joined Pat McAfee on his show and vented a bit.

“It’s ABSOLUTE HORSESHIT to give a platform to people who have no idea what they’re talking about as far as my mental state & focus.” Rodgers said. “I don’t think I need to defend myself to people who aren’t worth spending time on.”

Here is the video.

"It's ABSOLUTE HORSESHIT to give a platform to people who have no idea what they're talking about as far as my mental state & focus.. I don't think I need to defend myself to people who aren't worth spending time on" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/k2tuGLcffD — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 21, 2021